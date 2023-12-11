Economics before politics good for the industry, says Ficci president

Anish Shah, group chief executive officer of Mahindra Group and managing director of M&M, on Saturday took over as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) at the 96th annual convention of the industry chamber. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra & Nitin Kumar, Shah explains his key focus areas and views on the economy as well as the industry. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on the state of the Indian economy and where are we headed?

It is very positive given what is happening around the world. For us to have seen 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent growth over the last two quarters is positive. It is a good