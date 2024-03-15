Expansion, AI campus, green hydrogen plans on cards for Linde in India: CEO

Linde plc is bullish on India’s growth story and has investment plans of $1 billion for three to five years. Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde talks to Amritha Pillay about the global chemical company's blueprint for India, which ranges from an AI campus and more manufacturing facilities, to service semiconductor makers and plans to explore green hydrogen production.





What does the global picture look like before we get to India as a market?

Overall, the world is slowing. The US has been a very resilient market. I can see it flatten off. Mexico is a bit of a bright