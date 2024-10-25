Expect some clarity on MTNL resolution this quarter: UCO Bank MD & CEO

UCO Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the December quarter to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. In a telephonic interview, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Kumar told Harsh Kumar the state-owned bank was focusing on maintaining its Current Account Savings Account (Casa) ratio, which has remained around 38 per cent over the past four to five quarters. Edited excerpts:

What is your guidance on your credit–deposit ratio?

The improvement in our bank's CD (credit-deposit) ratio for Q2FY25 is primarily due to an increase in credit