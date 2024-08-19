Expecting NIMs to climb in a few quarters, says RBL Bank MD & CEO

R Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank, outlines the bank’s approach to safeguarding its net interest margin (NIM), mobilising liabilities amid fierce competition for deposits, and reorganising its advances portfolio in a candid conversation with Subrata Panda. Edited excerpts:

The bank reported a NIM of 5.67 per cent in the first quarter. How do you plan to maintain your NIMs going forward?

We have a good percentage of fixed-rate loans. Additionally, we have maintained our deposit rates for some time and, as a philosophy, the bank has shifted towards the granularisation of deposits