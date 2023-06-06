close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fantasy Sports a golden goose for Atmanirbhar Bharat: FIFS chief

FS is a game of chance if you think the stock market is a game of chance. Just like Stock markets, it's about making informed guesses based on incomplete datasets

Debarghya Sanyal
Joy Bhattacharjya
Premium

Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya

6 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
In a Q&A, the Director General of the Fantasy Sports body, breaking down the growth of FS across tier-2 and 3 cities, and the sector’s rising importance to India’s developmental goals
The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League not only registered some spectacular viewership figures but also provided a boost for Fantasy Sports (FS) in India. Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports Director General Joy Bhattacharjya spoke to Debarghya Sanyal, breaking down the growth of FS across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, revenue models, and the sector’s rising importance to India’s developmental goals. Edited excerpts:
How has the latest edition of the Indian Premier League played out for Fantasy Sports in India?
Or

Also Read

Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report

DOMS buys 30% stake in Delhi-based toy maker Clap Joy for undisclosed sum

Highest-ever sports budget in 2023-24, but where would it go exactly?

Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

Amazon now part of India's social fabric: Country Manager Manish Tiwary

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Insurance, MF ventures to list in 15-18 months: Canara Bank MD & CEO

Topics : Indian Premier League Sports in India

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon