Fantasy Sports a golden goose for Atmanirbhar Bharat: FIFS chief

How has the latest edition of the Indian Premier League played out for Fantasy Sports in India?

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League not only registered some spectacular viewership figures but also provided a boost for Fantasy Sports (FS) in India. Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports Director Generalspoke to, breaking down the growth of FS across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, revenue models, and the sector’s rising importance to India’s developmental goals. Edited excerpts: