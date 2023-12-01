CEO Campbell explains why competition doesn't faze Air India in new avatar

We are to meet Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, at a Taj hotel in New Delhi over lunch, but there’s a change in venue. Wilson has back-to-back meetings at his Gurugram headquarters, so we travel the extra mile(s) and meet at threesixtyone° at The Oberoi, a competitor to Tata group’s Taj chain.

During our conversation over an extended lunch that follows, the Air India boss mentions the Tatas often. He draws our attention to the mega reset that’s been in the works at the airline over the two years since the government sold its 100 per cent stake in it to the salt-to-software conglomerate. We are seated on the deck facing the pool. It’s a pleasant winter