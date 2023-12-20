For us, India may become larger than China: Schneider Electric CEO

India is Schneider Electric’s third largest market and the company made the country its fourth hub after the US, China and Europe. Peter Herweck, chief executive officer (CEO), spoke to Amritha Pillay about India outpacing global growth, labour-related challenges, and growth drivers. Edited excerpts:

How promising is India to Schneider Electric?

Schneider globally has 150,000 employees, 25 per cent of whom are in India. Here is a country of big opportunities and development possibilities. I met the power minister and discussed what the hunger of the country is for power. Electrification is one of our expertise. If you look at the population,