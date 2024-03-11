Have achieved full compliance with RBI requirements: IIFL Fin's A K Purwar

IIFL Finance, which is facing regulatory restrictions on extending gold loans, could see a 25-30 per cent impact on business in the coming quarters, A K Purwar, chairman and independent director, said in an email interview to Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted several violations of norms while asking IIFL Finance to halt gold loan sanctions and disbursement. What steps will the board take to address these gaps, and how long will it take to rectify them?

The RBI conducts regular inspections as part of its supervisory role. Recently, it identified some gaps in