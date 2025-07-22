Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Higher FDI cap won't affect PSBs' financial inclusion goals: UCO Bank CEO

We are conducting a saturation drive for inoperative PMJDY accounts, meeting customers one-on-one to encourage them to operate their accounts, says Ashwani Kumar

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
The government’s guarantee mechanism for startups is likely to improve lending to the sector in the coming years, says UCO Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Ashwani Kumar. In a telephonic interview with Harsh Kumar, he also discusses the expansion plans of the bank. Edited excerpts:
 
How is your bank addressing inoperative accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)?
 
We are conducting a saturation drive for inoperative PMJDY accounts, meeting customers one-on-one to encourage them to operate their accounts. The main issue we face is that some customers have multiple accounts across different banks, and are receiving
