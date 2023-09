This will be the best Diwali we've ever had: Amazon's Russell Grandinetti

If next Indian unicorn wants to set up biz in Dubai, we will help: Badri

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

African Union's inclusion in G20 is historic and long overdue: Sunil Mittal

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

In February this year, American multinational conglomerate Honeywell appointed Ashish Modi president for its India operations. India is a key talent hub for Honeywell, accounting for about 13,000 employees out

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com