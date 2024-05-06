Hope ICAI takes inputs before issuing networking rules: Sanjeev Krishan

PwC India is committed to fully engage with relevant professional bodies and regulators and hopes that ICAI would take inputs from all relevant stakeholders before coming up with international networking rules, its chairperson Sanjeev Krishan told Raghav Aggarwal in an interview. Edited excerpts here:

What is the current size of the employee pool at PwC India?

PwC in India today employs more than 55,000 people across our 12 offices. Our recruitment efforts span the breadth of the country, resulting in a highly diverse and enriched team composition. In line with our New Equation strategy ambitions, we have significantly increased our hiring in