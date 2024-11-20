Business Standard
Hoping to match 165 years of progress in 5-6 years: CEO of HSBC India

Hitendra Dave spoke about the London-based bank's plans for India and how it aims to capitalize on the opportunities the country has to offer

Hitendra Dave, HSBC India CEO

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

At a time when foreign banks in India are recalibrating their operations and selling off portfolios to domestic players to focus on niche areas, HSBC India is looking to strengthen its presence across various segments, including wealth management, corporate banking, startups, and its equity and debt capital markets businesses. Hitendra Dave, chief executive officer (CEO) of HSBC India, spoke with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda about the London-based bank’s plans for India and how it aims to capitalise on the opportunities the country has to offer. Edited excerpts:
 
There have been outflows from both equity and debt markets after the
Topics : Foreign banks Capital markets

