India is at the heart of what we do: Danone CEO Antoine De Saint-Affrique

French food major Danone, which sells early-life nutrition products and supplements like Protinex in India, on Friday announced investing €20 million (around Rs 187 crore) to expand its manufacturing facility in Lalru, Punjab. Chief Executive Officer Antoine De Saint-Affrique speaks to Akshara Srivastava in Chandigarh about the opportunities in India amid an ongoing protein health revolution. Edited excerpts:

You have announced a significant investment in India. How big is your Indian market and where does it figure on your list of priorities?

India is a relatively small business within the overall world of Danone, and the country