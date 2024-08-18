India should have a strategy that's focused on strengths: Jeffrey Goldmeer

India is at the cusp of energy transition and perhaps so is GE — graduating from fossil fuel to cleaner forms of energy. Jeffrey Goldmeer, Director, Energy Transition Technology Strategy and Global Hydrogen Strategy Leader, for GE Vernova, a spinoff of GE’s energy businesses, throws light on blending hydrogen with natural gas for lower emissions, something relevant for India, where around 24 gigawatts of gas-fired generators run at very low utilisation for much of the year. In a video interview with S Dinakar, Goldmeer also illustrates how gas-fired generators can be the third leg of an energy