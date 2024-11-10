India to be a booming market for FICO in coming years: CEO Will Lansing

India is expected to be one of the top markets in terms of revenue in the next few years for Fair Isaac Corporation, the US-based data and analytics company better known as FICO, said Will Lansing, chief executive officer (CEO) of FICO. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Lansing, who is based in California, said that the company is not only scaling up its operations in the country by hiring talent and building innovations but is also betting big to tap the India market by providing its technology to some of the largest banks. The firm is also collaborating