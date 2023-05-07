close

Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

'Central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly'

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs
B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs

6 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
At a time when a growing number of tech firms have halted their expansion plans, fintech unicorn Pine Labs is making new bets and is in expansion mode, says B Amrish Rau, chief executive officer of Pine Labs in an interview with Peerzada Abrar. The Noida-based merchant commerce platform valued at over $5 billion,  is now accepting the digital Rupee on its PoS (point-of-sale) terminals. Rau said that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly, it can accelerate the migration from paper-based currency to digital. Edited excerpts:
According to a media report, you are deferring the initial public offering (IPO) plans. What are the reasons for that and what is your strategy going forward? 
I never said that we are deferring or delaying our plans on an IPO or anything as such. I actually said something completely different. I basica
Topics : Pine Labs Fintech

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Business Standard
