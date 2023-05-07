Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

At a time when a growing number of tech firms have halted their expansion plans, fintech unicorn Pine Labs is making new bets and is in expansion mode, says B Amrish Rau, chief executive officer of Pine Labs in an interview with Peerzada Abrar. The Noida-based merchant commerce platform valued at over $5 billion, is now accepting the digital Rupee on its PoS (point-of-sale) terminals. Rau said that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly, it can accelerate the migration from paper-based currency to digital. Edited excerpts:
According to a media report, you are deferring the initial public offering (IPO) plans. What are the reasons for that and what is your strategy going forward?
I never said that we are deferring or delaying our plans on an IPO or anything as such. I actually said something completely different. I basica
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or