It has been very good quarter, have seen 12% volume growth: Adani Wilmar MD

Adani Wilmar expects volume growth to be in the range of 8-10 per cent over the next three quarters. After announcing the June-quarter (Q1FY25) results, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Angshu Mallick, and Chief Financial Officer Shrikant Kanhere spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect the growth you saw in Q1 to continue for the rest of the year both in terms of volume and revenue?

Angshu Mallick: There are three parts of the volume, one is oil, next is FMCG and the third is industrial essentials. Edible