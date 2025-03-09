It would help if MFIs were to get better funding: Sa-Dhan ED & CEO

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are under stress. The Financial Stability Report of December 2024 notes that in the first half of 2024-25 (H1FY25), the share of stressed assets in the 31-180 days-past-due segment rose to 4.30 per cent from 2.15 per cent in FY24. JIJI MAMMEN, executive director (ED) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation for the microfinance sector, interacted with Raghu Mohan in a telephonic interview on issues facing MFIs. Edited excerpts:

How do you think the Karnataka Microloan and Small Prevention Ordinance, 2025 will impact MFIs?

The Ordinance has excluded Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated