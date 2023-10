JSW Steel’s performance in Q2FY24 exceeded expectations with a net profit of Rs 2,760 crore. Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, in an audio interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, says India’s growth story is playing out and the company may reach its goal of 50 million tonnes (mt) capacity ahead of the timeline. Edited excerpts:

Strong domestic demand and lower coking coal costs were reflected in JSW Steel’s Q2FY24 performance. What is the outlook