Lending rates almost peaked, reduction to follow over next 1 year: Bhutada

Poonawalla Fincorp posted robust credit growth in the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). Abhay Bhutada, managing director of the consumer banking company, tells Abhijit Lele in an email interview that the interest rate cycle is at a turning point with prospects for reduction in lending rates over next one-year period. Edited excerpts:

What has contributed to high growth in loans and interest margins in the October-December quarter?



Our assets under management (AUM) grew 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 21,946 crore as on December 31. The growth has come from the gain in market share of existing products and