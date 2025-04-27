Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Microfinance provisions peaked in Q4, says IDFC First Bank MD and CEO

Microfinance provisions peaked in Q4, says IDFC First Bank MD and CEO

Provisions against microfinance segment have peaked in Q4FY25

V. Vaidaynathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank, V Vaidaynathan
Premium

V Vaidaynathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net profit will improve from this quarter of 2025-26 because provisions in the microfinance segment have peaked, V Vaidaynathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank, tells Anupreksha Jain in a video interview. Edited excerpts.
 
Net profit has fallen year-on-year in another quarter. When can we see a reversal in the trend?
 
Provisions against microfinance peaked in Q4FY25. We had said this would happen. Provisions should start coming down, and hence profit will start reflecting it. We expect that in Q1FY26 and onwards we should start seeing an improvement in profit after tax (PAT). This segment is sensitive,
Topics : IDFC First Bank microfinance industry loans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon