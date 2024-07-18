Need policies to deploy more solar panels: Waaree group Chairman & MD

India’s solar module making capacity is set to surge in a few years and with annual solar installations averaging 14-15 Gw, can Indian manufacturers sustain operations owing to low demand and slow pace of installations in the country? Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, chairman and managing director of Waaree group, the world’s largest solar panel maker outside China — who recently inaugurated a 1.3 Gw solar modules plant in Noida — spoke to S Dinakar in a video interview about the challenges and opportunities for the industry. Edited excerpts:

In the first six months of this year, newly-installed solar power