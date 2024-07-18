Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need policies to deploy more solar panels: Waaree group Chairman & MD

The world's largest solar panel maker outside China spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing the industry

waaree
Premium

S Dinakar
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
India’s solar module making capacity is set to surge in a few years and with annual solar installations averaging 14-15 Gw, can Indian manufacturers sustain operations owing to low demand and slow pace of installations in the country? Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, chairman and managing director of Waaree group, the world’s largest solar panel maker outside China — who recently inaugurated a 1.3 Gw solar modules plant in Noida — spoke to S Dinakar in a video interview about the challenges and opportunities for the industry. Edited excerpts:

In the first six months of this year, newly-installed solar power

Also Read

RVNL, Angel One, Dixon, ITC, SBI: Strategies for Budget 2024 stocks

Power stocks dip up to 19% on June 4; Adani Green, Adani Energy top losers

SBI, Power Grid can turbocharge your portfolio; 5 PSU stocks to bet on

Power Grid approves investments of Rs 656 cr for transmission projects

OpenAI unveils cheap, less energy-intensive small AI model GPT-4o mini

Topics : Power Grid Corp solar plant energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon