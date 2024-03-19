Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need more clarity on what defines an Indian audit firm: GT Bharat CEO

Chandiok said firm's long-term strategy had been to become an Indian audit firm that could compete with global giants. But it would need acknowledgement from companies as well as regulators

Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat
Premium

Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulators must bring in more clarity on what defines an “Indian” audit firm and an “international” outfit, Vishesh C Chandiok, chief executive officer of Grant Thornton Bharat, told Business Standard in an interview on Monday.

Indian agencies, including the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), have been pushing for more and bigger homegrown audit firms to compete with global giants. To support them, the NFRA also announced setting up a regulatory sandbox for innovation in auditing techniques.
 
Chandiok said GT Bharat’s long-term strategy had been to become an Indian audit firm that could compete with global giants. But it would need acknowledgement

Also Read

NFRA finds deficiencies in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

NFRA to engage with companies for better insights: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

NFRA imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on CA for professional misconduct

Health check for healers: The big audit firms are under the NFRA lens

Auditors must do basic groundwork, not rely too much on AI: NFRA Chairman

Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL

Meta follows Google, gets ready to pave way for free and fair elections

Evaluating various future options for ice cream business, says HUL

EV policy to encourage production of premium electric cars: Audi official

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC promoters sell 11.5% stake; shares fall 3.3%

Topics : audit firms Indian-owned tax advisory and audit firms chartered accountants Regulators

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon