NIM will be under pressure in first 2 quarters of FY26: Canara Bank MD, CEO

How do you see your margin trajectory evolving going forward, especially considering the dip observed in Q4?

Earlier, penal interest was counted under interest income, but due to changes in accounting systems, now it is part of other income, thereby reducing the net interest income (NII).

Following Canara Bank’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25),, MD & CEO of the bank, in an interview with Anupreksha Jain in Mumbai talks about the bank’s performance during the period and outlined the strategic approach being adopted across various segments in the current financial year (FY26). Edited excerpts: