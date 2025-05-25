Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Interviews / No compromise on compliance, audit for growth: IIFL Finance's Nirmal Jain

No compromise on compliance, audit for growth: IIFL Finance's Nirmal Jain

Nimal Jain shared the lender's strategies and growth plans for 2025-26 (FY26)

Nimal Jain, Founder and Managing Director, IIFL Finance
Nimal Jain, Founder and Managing Director, IIFL Finance

Anupreksha JainSubrata Panda
5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) embargo on IIFL Finance was a “wake up” call for the lender and it used the opportunity to elevate its compliance, governance and control frameworks, said Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director (MD), in an interview with Anupreksha Jain and Subrata Panda, in Mumbai. He also shared the lender’s strategies and growth plans for 2025-26 (FY26). Edited excerpts:
 
FY25 was a tumultuous year for IIFL..
 
FY25 was an extraordinary year in the history of the IIFL Group — a year that tested our resilience but ultimately made us stronger. We faced several challenges, the
