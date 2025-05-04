OTT, theatres have their own place in the sun: PVR INOX MD Ajay Bijli

In an era where people can access top content in films or music across the globe with just a tap on their personal devices, Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, in an in-person interview with Roshni Shekhar, talks of the resilience and significance of the theatre industry in a digital-first world. Edited excerpts:

After the pandemic, a lot has changed in the film industry. PVR INOX has added initiatives to go beyond the theatre business by expanding its revenue stream and using cinema as a multi-purpose social hub. Will this be the new norm for cinema