Our capacities are just in time to meet growing demand: JSW Steel's Acharya

A surge in steel exports from China has been casting a shadow on the global steel industry. As steel prices slipped, the country’s largest steelmaker, JSW Steel, reported an 84 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit in Q2FY25. In an audio interview, JSW Steel, joint managing director and chief executive officer, Jayant Acharya, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that short-term challenges will not be a direction for its overall expansion in the medium to long term. Edited excerpts:

Steel prices have moved up from the lows of Q2, but on the raw material side, iron ore prices have increased.