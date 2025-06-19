Our model is built on recruiting consumers into our products: Krishnakumar

Reliance Consumer Products plans to strengthen its presence in the non-food business in the second half of the year. In a video interview, T Krishnakumar, director at Reliance Consumer Products, speaks to Sharleen D’Souza about the company’s plans. Edited excerpts:

Which categories is Reliance Consumer Products currently focusing on?

We’re focused on four broad areas — beverages, branded staples, impulse foods, and home and personal care. Beverages and staples are scaling up rapidly, and we believe we now have a solid business proposition in both. Our model is built on recruiting consumers with high-quality, affordable products, and that approach is