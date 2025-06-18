TCHFL, TCS to ink pact for loans, services worth ₹5,150 cr in FY26

Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) plans to enter into a pact with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to borrow funds through debentures, term loans, and other instruments, and to avail services from TCS worth up to ₹5,150 crore in the current financial year (FY26).
In its annual report for FY25, TCHFL said it has proposed related party transactions with TCS. As part of its borrowing programme, the company raises funds through various instruments such as term loans, inter-corporate deposits, and non-convertible debentures (NCDs). On some occasions, Tata Group companies have also participated in the company’s NCD issuances.
The company has previously availed information technology-related services from TCS, including the purchase of hardware, software, and related infrastructure.
Tata Sons Pvt Ltd holds a 92.86 per cent stake in Tata Capital Ltd (TCL), the parent company of TCHFL. Tata Consultancy Services is also a Tata Group entity, in which Tata Sons held a 71.74 per cent stake as of 31 March 2025.
The mortgage lending arm of the Tata Group has also proposed increasing its present borrowing limits from ₹75,000 crore to ₹92,000 crore to meet additional working capital and long-term funding requirements, according to the AGM notice in the FY25 annual report.
During the year under review, the company issued secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating ₹8,831 crore through private placement. The total debt outstanding as of 31 March 2025 stood at ₹61,077 crore. The debt-equity ratio was 7.14 times.
Referring to its business performance in FY25, the company said it disbursed loans amounting to ₹31,333 crore, compared to ₹26,341 crore in FY24 — a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.
The loan portfolio grew 29 per cent YoY to ₹66,405 crore as of 31 March 2025, up from ₹51,402 crore a year earlier. Net interest income rose 23 per cent YoY from ₹1,906 crore in FY24 to ₹2,343 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to ₹1,499 crore in FY25, up from ₹1,148 crore in FY24.