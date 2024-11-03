Over 85% customers during Amazon sale from non-metros: Saurabh Srivastava

The month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 witnessed 1.4 billion customer visits, the highest ever for the e-commerce firm, said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, categories, Amazon India. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Srivastava revealed that Amazon delivered over 30 million products the same day or next day (to Prime members), and customers had access to over 25,000 new product launches from top brands. Edited excerpts:

What kind of growth have you observed during this year's AGIF and how does it compare to the last few years?

It has been our biggest ever festival season sale. Whatever we achieved