Our bolt-on value-accretive M&A strategy will be deployed: HUL CFO

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) expects volume recovery both for the company and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, says RITESH TIWARI, chief financial officer at HUL. In an interview with Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai, he talks about the company's plan to bring more Unilever brands to India. Edited excerpts:



How will you drive volume growth from here?

Our objective is to put growth on the table. We go where the consumer, growth, and money are.

Premium is one of the growth opportunities, and we are doubling down on premium.

Rural is another growth opportunity. Although currently, urban areas contribute more to growth than rural,