Radisson to further expand presence in Tier-II, -III cities: Nikhil Sharma

The Radisson Hotels group, operating in more than 95 countries, has 130 operating hotels in India. According to Hotelivate’s report, it is the third-largest hotel group in India in terms of inventories as of August. Nikhil Sharma, managing director and area senior vice-president of the group, South Asia, talks to Roshni Shekhar in a virtual interview about the group’s plans. Edited excerpts:

How has this year been financially for Radisson Hotels?

We will close this year with 130 operating hotels and add almost 20 operating hotels next year. In terms of locations, we are in 76 of them, which is the length