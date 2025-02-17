Regulator has been urging caution on NBFC pricing: Aadhar HF MD & CEO

The 25 basis points reduction in repo rate will directly benefit 79 per cent of consumers who have floating rates, says Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance. In an interview in New Delhi, Anand told Harsh Kumar that he expects growth rates of 20-22 per cent in assets under management and 18-20 per cent in disbursement in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) for the non-banking financial company. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate (RR) by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent. How will this impact