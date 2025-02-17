Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Regulator has been urging caution on NBFC pricing: Aadhar HF MD & CEO

Regulator has been urging caution on NBFC pricing: Aadhar HF MD & CEO

The adjustments in the US economy suggest we may see stability over time, says Rishi Anand

Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance
Premium

Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance

Harsh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 25 basis points reduction in repo rate will directly benefit 79 per cent of consumers who have floating rates, says Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance. In an interview in New Delhi, Anand told Harsh Kumar that he expects growth rates of 20-22 per cent in assets under management and 18-20 per cent in disbursement in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) for the non-banking financial company. Edited excerpts:
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate (RR) by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent. How will this impact
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Aadhar Housing Finance NBFCs US economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon