Small cars need to grow by 8-10% annually to keep sector on track: Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava was among the first to project that the passenger car industry growth wouldslow in FY25 after a dream run over the past two years, driven by post-pandemic pent-up demand. In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi, Bhargava talks about the challenges of growth, electric vehicles (EVs), and the need for government incentives to revive the small-car market. Edited excerpts:

The overall car market growth slowed considerably last year, and Siam projects it will be just 1-4 per cent this year. Under these circumstances, will Maruti Suzuki be able to achieve its