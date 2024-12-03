Swiggy expects positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3FY26: Sriharsha Majety

At the consolidated group level, food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by Q3FY26 (Oct-Dec 2025), said Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO, Swiggy and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar and Aryaman Gupta, Majety said that he is expecting to see a new wave of opportunities and selection opening for the quick commerce business. Edited excerpts:

What has been more challenging for you, the drill of filing the quarterly results or the backpacking trip on a bicycle to Europe many