Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Swiggy expects positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3FY26: Sriharsha Majety

Swiggy expects positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3FY26: Sriharsha Majety

Majety said that he is expecting to see a new wave of opportunities and selection opening for the quick commerce business

(From left) Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, and Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO, Swiggy
Premium

(From left) Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, and Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO, Swiggy

Peerzada AbrarAryaman Gupta Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the consolidated group level, food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by Q3FY26 (Oct-Dec 2025), said Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO, Swiggy and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.
 
In an interview with Peerzada Abrar and Aryaman Gupta, Majety said that he is expecting to see a new wave of opportunities and selection opening for the quick commerce business. Edited excerpts:
 
What has been more challenging for you, the drill of filing the quarterly results or the backpacking trip on a bicycle to Europe many
Topics : Swiggy Food delivery

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon