In line with the industry trend, Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled the updated versions of its popular sports utility vehicles (SUVs) – the Safari and the Harrier. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch in Chennai, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, talked to Shine Jacob about the future of SUVs, the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and other issues. Edited excerpts:

You have come up with new versions of the Safari and