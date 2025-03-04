Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Interviews / Television still a 900 mn-people medium: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka

Television still a 900 mn-people medium: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka

Says nothing is too late in the media and entertainment industry. If you get the content right, the audience will follow

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Vanita Kohli Khandekar
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is one of the largest Indian broadcasters, with a 17 per cent audience share and ₹8,766 crore in revenue (2023-24). Over the past three years, even as streaming redrew global and Indian markets, Zee was going through its drama. A failed merger with Sony, a share price in the doldrums, and a founding family that lost control were among the key episodes. Zee, which pioneered satellite television (TV) broadcasting in India, was set up by Subhash Chandra in 1992. But his son, PUNIT GOENKA, who became chief executive officer in 2008, shaped it into what analysts call
