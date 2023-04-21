Evaluating acquisition opportunities in Mumbai, other metros: Fortis CEO

In this section

Hyundai Mobis develops world's first rollable display for vehicles

'Green hydrogen being a solution to everything a far-fetched idea'

'Brokerage rates in India are among the lowest, need re-evaluation'

Ahead of Suzume release, PVR says strong signals to grow anime genre

How did IHH Healthcare manage to nurse Fortis hospitals back to health

Sebi asks IHH Healthcare to get Delhi HC nod for Fortis open offer

Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh

Fortis Healthcare sees strong growth in hospital revenues in Q2FY23

Fortis Healthcare is set to acquire Medeor Hospital in Manesar for Rs 225 crore., MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare, in an interview with Sohini Das, elaborates on his expansion plans.

We were focusing on strengthening our balance sheet and improving operations. That was our main agenda from 2019 onwards when I came on board. We always had a strategy for brownfield expansion and inorganic expansion opportunistically. That strategy has not changed. Brownfield expansion will give us 1,700 beds over the next two-three years. This year, we will get 200-300 beds additional from brownfield. New blocks are getting constructed in four of our NCR hospitals, and that would add capacity over the next two and a half years. Organic growth would add another 30 per ce

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com