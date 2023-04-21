close

Evaluating acquisition opportunities in Mumbai, other metros: Fortis CEO

Now that we have strength in our balance sheet, we can go for inorganic expansion, too, in markets where we are already present, says Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare

Sohini Das
Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare
Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Fortis Healthcare is set to acquire Medeor Hospital in Manesar for Rs 225 crore. Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare, in an interview with Sohini Das, elaborates on his expansion plans. Edited excerpts: 
Is Fortis Healthcare now embarking on a new expansion strategy with this new acquisition in Manesar?
We were focusing on strengthening our balance sheet and improving operations. That was our main agenda from 2019 onwards when I came on board. We always had a strategy for brownfield expansion and inorganic expansion opportunistically. That strategy has not changed. Brownfield expansion will give us 1,700 beds over the next two-three years. This year, we will get 200-300 beds additional from brownfield. New blocks are getting constructed in four of our NCR hospitals, and that would add capacity over the next two and a half years. Organic growth would add another 30 per ce
First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

