Uncertainties significant, but order book at record high: Coforge CEO

In this section

52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

AU Bank's credit card business will break even in FY25: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

Razorpay launches payment reconciliation for buyers, sellers on ONDC

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

Nifty IT index surges 2%; Infy, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge gain up to 3%

Rising offshore revenue to be growth huge lever for years: Coforge CEO

Coforge slides 7% as over 7 million equity shares change hands on bourses

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

Coforge, the Noida-based IT solutions company, crossed the $1 billion mark in annual revenue in FY23 in constant currency terms as the global macroeconomic environment became uncertain., chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge, told Sourabh Lele in an interview there are clear opportunities to drive growth.Here are edited excerpts from the interview.

It was in line with expectations. This was the fifth quarter where the order intake has been more than $300 million. Of course, our twelve-month order book is now at a record level of $869 million, which is 20 percent higher than where it was at the same time last year. It was a good quarter and also a very good quarter in terms of the fact that despite what was happening with the macroeconomy we closed

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Coforge

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com