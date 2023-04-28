Uncertainties significant, but order book at record high: Coforge CEO

Coforge, the Noida-based IT solutions company, crossed the $1 billion mark in annual revenue in FY23 in constant currency terms as the global macroeconomic environment became uncertain. Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge, told Sourabh Lele in an interview there are clear opportunities to drive growth.
Here are edited excerpts from the interview.
Here are edited excerpts from the interview.
How would you summarise Q4FY23? There is a sequential dip in fresh order intake from $345 million to $301 million.
It was in line with expectations. This was the fifth quarter where the order intake has been more than $300 million. Of course, our twelve-month order book is now at a record level of $869 million, which is 20 percent higher than where it was at the same time last year. It was a good quarter and also a very good quarter in terms of the fact that despite what was happening with the macroeconomy we closed
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or