Deal volume remains strong, discretionary spending is down: Wipro CEO & MD

Wipro’s sequential revenue growth guidance of -3.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent in constant currency for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), underlines the turbulence the information technology services firm as well as the industry is facing amid global macroeconomic uncertainty. Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro, talks about the demand environment, large deals pipeline, and acquisition strategy in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts: