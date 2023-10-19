Deal volume remains strong, discretionary spending is down: Wipro CEO & MD

Political stability must for investment in ports overseas: Karan Adani

Table Space to invest Rs 500 crore in 'TS Suites' over the next 18 months

Deeper localisation is the way forward for Tata Motors: Shailesh Chandra

Airfares will go up by mid-high single digits, says Yatra Online CEO

Have already unbundled services, complied with CCI order: Google India head

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

Volume of AI-led deals is growing massively: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte

At Rs 29.16 cr, former TCS CEO Gopinathan earned 13% more in FY23 than FY22

Who is Aparna C Iyer? All you need to know about IT major Wipro's new CFO

Wipro’s sequential revenue growth guidance of -3.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent in constant currency for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), underlines the turbulence the information technology services firm as well as the industry is facing amid global macroeconomic uncertainty. Thierry Delaporte , chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro, talks about the demand environment, large deals pipeline, and acquisition strategy in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com