Want to be market leader in Business AI by 2025: SAP's Manish Prasad

For the global software giant SAP, India remains a fast-growing market. According to the firm’s senior management, India is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region. MANISH PRASAD, who recently assumed the role of president and managing director of SAP Indian Subcontinent, says that maintaining and accelerating the pace of growth in the Indian market is a key priority. In his first interview since his appointment, he tells Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of SAP Now, its flagship customer event in Mumbai, his focus for India. Edited excerpts:

What will be your focus for SAP in India under your leadership?

We