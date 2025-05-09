Want to ensure algorithm doesn't simply give me an echo chamber: Lyor Cohen

At over $54 billion in advertising and pay revenues, Google’s YouTube has emerged as the single-largest force in the global media business across television, streaming, and music. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Lyor Cohen, global head of music, Google and YouTube, at the company’s Mumbai office just after his session at WAVES 2025. Edited excerpts:

What is YouTube’s position in the global music ecosystem?

There's no equal to YouTube. It is a core tool for artists to get paid and connect with their fans. Every morning, I think about two things — fame and fortune. It is important for artists to