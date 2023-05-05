'We aim to do 60 GW of renewables by 2032', says NTPC's Mohit Bhargava

NTPC Green Energy chief executive officer (CEO) Mohit Bhargava, in an interview with S Dinakar, says India’s biggest generator is aiming to dramatically increase renewables portfolio to match that of coal-fired power. During Bhargava’s tenure, NTPC set a benchmark of the lowest tariff in India by winning a solar bid for Rs 1.99 / kWh. Edited excerpts:
How does NTPC see itself as a clean power generator, given its past as India’s biggest supplier of coal-based power?
The target that we have set is 60 gigawatts (Gw) of renewables by 2032. The broader objective is that our renewables should be as large as or close to our coal-based portfolio by 2050.
