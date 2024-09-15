Claims of ICE vehicle demise self-serving: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

During the last few months, Bajaj Auto has seen a huge increase in its electric scooter sales, thanks to the massive distribution expansion and launch of models below Rs 1 lakh for the first time. Rakesh Sharma, executive director, in an email interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, talks about Bajaj’s mega electric vehicle (EV) play. Edited excerpts:

One of your startup competitors has recently said that internal combustion engine (ICE) players have just two years to do the right thing. Do you see them as big challengers?

Pronouncements proclaiming complete demise of ICE vehicles are perhaps