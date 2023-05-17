close

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

In 2021-22, Covid19 business was almost 20-22% of the revenue for most diagnostic companies. The non-Covid19 business is not going to grow by 22% to make it equal

Sohini Das
Metropolis promoter and MD Ameera Shah
Metropolis promoter and MD Ameera Shah

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
In 2021-22 (FY22), the Covid business was nearly 20-22 per cent of the revenue for most diagnostic companies. While non-Covid revenues have grown, they have not compensated for the loss felt earlier. AMEERA SHAH, promoter and managing director, Metropolis Healthcare, in conversation with Sohini Das, says that price hikes have begun in the sector. Edited excerpts: 
Your non-Covid revenues have grown by about 9 per cent this quarter. But there is an overall drop in revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022-23. Has the ‘Covid effect’ not normalised yet?
In FY22, the Covid business was nearly 20-22 per cent of the revenue for most diagnostic companies. The non-Covid business is not going to grow by 22 per cent to make it equal. For us, the non-Covid business has grown 18 per cent this year — this includes revenue from acquisition.
First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

