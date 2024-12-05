We continue to grow ahead of the market: Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha

At a time when competition in the fashion retail industry is intensifying with the emergence of new players, Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha said the online fashion retailer continues to grow ahead of the market. In a telephonic interview with Peerzada Abrar, Sinha said Myntra touched 70 million monthly active users during the festive season, and the Gen Z customer base doubled in one year. She also highlighted the launch of M-Now, which enables shoppers to receive their orders in about 30 minutes, a feature slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3–4 months.