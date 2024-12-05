Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / We continue to grow ahead of the market: Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha

We continue to grow ahead of the market: Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha

Sinha said Myntra touched 70 million monthly active users during this festive season, and the Gen Z customer base doubled in one year

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra
Premium

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a time when competition in the fashion retail industry is intensifying with the emergence of new players, Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha said the online fashion retailer continues to grow ahead of the market. In a telephonic interview with Peerzada Abrar, Sinha said Myntra touched 70 million monthly active users during the festive season, and the Gen Z customer base doubled in one year. She also highlighted the launch of M-Now, which enables shoppers to receive their orders in about 30 minutes, a feature slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3–4 months.
Topics : Myntra Gen Z Indian companies Online shopping

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon