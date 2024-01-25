We expect losses in the UK to be lower: Tata Steel MD & CEO T V Narendran

Last week, Tata Steel announced its decision to transition from legacy blast furnaces at Port Talbot in Wales, UK, to a greener electric arc furnace (EAF) technology in a phased manner to reverse a decade of losses. In an interview, Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V NARENDRAN tells Ishita Ayan Dutt why it was the “least bad option”. Edited excerpts:

On a standalone basis, Tata Steel recorded a net profit of Rs 4,653 crore, while consolidated at Rs 513 crore was dragged by European operations. What is the outlook for Europe?



We’ve had poor numbers both in