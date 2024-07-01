Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We have a strong pipeline of more than $50 mn AI-led deals: Chakravarthi

The CFO of Sonata Software talks about the outlook for FY25, deal pipeline, and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, Chief Financial Officer, Sonata Software
Premium

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, Chief Financial Officer, Sonata Software

Ayushman Baruah
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid-sized IT services company Sonata Software expects to grow above industry rates with growth bouncing back in the second half of the current financial year. A strong pipeline of large deals is expected to drive growth for the Bengaluru-based company. Jagannathan Chakravarthi, Chief Financial Officer, Sonata Software, talks about the outlook for FY25, deal pipeline, and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What is Sonata Software's outlook for FY25 and what are the factors driving it?

The industry is expected to witness a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth

Also Read

PremiumJagannathan Chakravarthi, Sonata Software CFO

We have strong pipeline of over $50 mn AI-led deals: Sonata Software CFO

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO, Sonata Software

Sonata Software to get 20% of revenue from AI-led services in 2-3 yrs: CFO

IT jobs, campus hiring, IT firms

Sonata Software plunges 15% on Q4 performance; profit declines 31% in FY24

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to watch on May 8: IRB Infra, IGL, Sonata Software, IDBI Bank, SJVN

Premiummarkets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Breakout stocks: CoForge, TechM, Sonata can rally up to 14%, suggest charts

Topics : Sonata Software Indian CFOs IT services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon