We have a strong pipeline of more than $50 mn AI-led deals: Chakravarthi

Mid-sized IT services company Sonata Software expects to grow above industry rates with growth bouncing back in the second half of the current financial year. A strong pipeline of large deals is expected to drive growth for the Bengaluru-based company. Jagannathan Chakravarthi, Chief Financial Officer, Sonata Software, talks about the outlook for FY25, deal pipeline, and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What is Sonata Software's outlook for FY25 and what are the factors driving it?

The industry is expected to witness a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth