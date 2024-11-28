Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / We open 65,000 savings accounts a day, says SBI Chairman CS Setty

We open 65,000 savings accounts a day, says SBI Chairman CS Setty

He says SBI is comfortable with liquidity with overall credit deposit ratio at a modest 68 per cent and the aim is to maintain incremental CD ratio at 100 per cent

SBI Chairman Setty
Premium

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

Manojit SahaAbhijit Lele
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, who took charge as chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) in August, says the conversion of net profit from operating profit is moving towards 70 per cent, which indicates culmination of efforts from all fronts. In an interview with Manojit Saha and Abhijit Lele, he says SBI is comfortable with liquidity with the overall credit-deposit (CD) ratio at a modest 68 per cent and the aim is to maintain the incremental CD ratio at 100 per cent. Edited excerpts:
 
SBI’s business was Rs 90 trillion as on September 30. Advances were around Rs 39 trillion and
Topics : SBI stock Indian companies sbi

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon