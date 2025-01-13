We're confident of hiring 40,000 freshers from campuses this year: TCS CHRO

Even as TCS senior management signals optimism for a stronger CY2025, the company experienced a reduction of over 5,000 employees in its headcount for Q3FY25. Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer (CHRO), spoke with Shivani Shinde about why this quarterly decline is not indicative of a slowdown in demand, and how TCS is positioning itself as an AI-first organisation. Edited excerpts.

You said in a recent press conference that there is no direct correlation between headcount fluctuations and growth. Would it be fair to assume that AI is contributing to this trend?

No, when I referenced the lack of correlation